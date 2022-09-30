Gentle Giants to play Kaya Iloilo in Cebu on Oct. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano football fans can finally cheer their beloved Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants as they are scheduled to make their first home match on Oct. 9, 2022 against former PFL champions, the Kaya FC Iloilo, in the second round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Currently, the Gentle Giants are the team to beat in the PFL after wrapping up the first round of hostilities at the top of the team standings.

The Gentle Giants impressively showcased a dominating performance in the league by winning five matches paired with two draws and one defeat for a good 17-point tally.

Kaya FC Iloilo is closely trailing at the No. 2 spot with 15 points, while Copa Paulino Alcantara champions, the United City FC is at third with 13 points.

Stallion Laguna FC is in fourth place with 9 points, followed by the Azkals Developmental Team in fifth place with 7 points. Mendiola FC 1991 and Maharlika Manila FC are in the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

The Cebu Football team is also riding on a four-match winning streak. Their most recent victory was against the Mendiola FC 1991, 6-2, last Sept. 24, 2022 at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC Iloilo was against United City FC last Sept. 17, 2022 at the same venue where they lost, 0-2. Before facing the Gentle Giants on October 9, Kaya will play against the Azkals Development Team tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Besides the Kaya Iloilo FC home match, the Gentle Giants will also host the United City FC on Oct. 15, the Stallions Laguna on Oct. 23, and the Azkals Development Team on Oct. 29.

