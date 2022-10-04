Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 sweeps elims round

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 swept their Division A elimination round campaign with a resounding 95-71 win against Vivant Corenergy-Batch 1994 in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 on Sunday evening, October 2, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The victory made Batch 2000 the top seed of Division A’s playoffs as they finished with an unbeaten record of 8-0 (win-loss).

Batch 1994, on the other hand, was eliminated for finishing at the No. 5 spot.

Sergs Al Gobui led Batch 2000 with a stellar double-double game of 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Joseph Rudolph Lo also had a double-double game of 15 points and 16 rebounds to go with six assists, and four steals.

Batch 1994 was led by Jacques Ian Lee, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, AutoLAB-Batch 1999 secured the No. 3 seed in Division A by defeating Speed Demon-Batch 1996, 67-55.

Batch 1996 bowed out of contention with a 2-6 (win-loss) record.

Batch 1999 finished the elimination round with a 6-2 card.

In Division B, Starkwood Properties Inc.-Batch 2009 landed at the No. 4 spot in the playoffs after routing Prince Laptap-Batch 2006, 73-57.

Batch 2009 capped off its elimination round campaign with a 5-3 slate, while Batch 2006 finished at the No. 8 spot with a 1-7 record.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Xchange takes Division A lead in SHAABAA