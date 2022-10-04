Elderly Filipino Week: OSCA Mandaue to give away wheelchairs, canes to selected seniors

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- The Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in Mandaue City will be giving wheelchairs and canes to some senior citizens on Friday, October 7, 2022.

At least five wheelchairs and canes will be given to senior citizens. Before it will be given on Friday, OSCA will screen the elders who want to avail of the program to make sure that only those who need them the most will receive the assistive devices.

The activity is done in line with the city’s celebration of Elderly Filipino Week, which is celebrated from October 1 to 7.

Other programs that were conducted by the office includes the inter-barangay Gateball tournament and zumba fitness exercise.

On Friday, there will also be an awarding ceremony and certificate of recognition for surviving centenarians, or those who were able to reach 100 years old.

“Ang tinuig nga elderly week gihatagan og bili ug gibug-aton ang participation ang mga maayong butang nga natabang sa senior citizens sa pagpalambo sa katilingban…..Giingun gani nga ang older person resilient in nation building,” said OSCA head Diosdado Suico.

Based on the office’s record, the city has over 25,000 registered senior citizens. Senior Citizens in Mandaue have a yearly allowance of P8,000.

