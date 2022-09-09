Butuanon River overflows, records highest water level yet

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) on Friday, September 9, 2022, recorded the highest water level of the Butuanon River so far.

The heavy downpour on Friday afternoon caused the Butuanon River to overflow and even reached its highest water level yet.

“Very unusual, kani pa ang pinakataas nga experience nato. 2 ug 1/2 nga tawo ang level,” said CDRRMO Research and Planning Division head Karlo Cabahug.

Cabahug said this height of over two persons was on top of the river’s normal level.

Cabahug said there was a huge surge of water from the mountains that inundated Mandaue City being the river’s downstream.

Because of this, several families were rescued and evacuated by the CDRRMO.

As of 5:25 p.m, Cabahug said that their rescue operations are still ongoing. He said though that they did not receive any report of individuals being washed away by the flood.

Some of the most affected areas are in Barangays Umapad and Paknaan, said Cabahug adding that the City Social Welfare and Services are taking care of the evacuees.

He said the highest water level of the Butuanon River was recorded at about 3 p.m while the waters started to subside at 5 p.m. /rcg

ALSO READ:

2 kids 6 and 7 years old drown in Butuanon River

Butuanon River viewing deck a great place for outdoor activities