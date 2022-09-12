Mandaue families affected by Sept. 9 flooding to be transferred to old North Bus Terminal

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Families here who lost their homes to the flooding last Friday, September 9, 2022, will soon be transferred to the old North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku.

Camilo Basaca, head of the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services, said it was decided that the about 100 individuals will be transferred to the old terminal.

Basaca said this is done as to not disrupt the ongoing limited face-to-face classes of schools used as evacuation areas for these affected families.

Based on the data from the CDRRMO, 16 houses were washed out by the flood caused by heavy rain last Friday. Majority of them were from Barangays Casuntingan and Tingub. Affected families in Tingub are housed at the barangay’s high school campus while the affected families in Casuntingan are taking shelter at the barangay’s gymnasium.

They target to transfer the affected families as soon as possible. Currently, the relief kits stored at the old terminal are being pulled out.

The 16 houses that were washed out were built along the Butuanon river’s three-meter easement zone, said Bacasa.

Overall, 11 of the city’s 27 barangays were affected by the flood while about 500 families or over 1,800 individuals were evacuated on Friday. They were all given hot meals and disaster kits by CSWS.

The city council, on Monday morning, approved the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council’s recommendation for the declaration of a state of calamity.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue City placed under state of calamity