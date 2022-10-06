P4.5M worth of shabu seized from ex-drug surrenderee 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A drug bust in a Chinese cemetery here last Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, yielded around P4.6 million worth of illegal drugs.

Police from Cebu City confirmed arresting a 30-year-old man for allegedly peddling crystal methamphetamine, locally know as shabu, in Barangay Carreta.

The suspect was identified as Elton John Dela Torre, a resident of Purok Tamprut, Barangay Poblacion in Compostela town in northern Cebu.

Based on initial reports from the police, Dela Torre was a former drug surrenderee. He even managed to complete a Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program.

Dela Torre was nabbed in a buy-bust operation led by the anti-narcotics unit of the Cebu City Police, the City Drugs Enforcement Unit (CDEU) around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 12 transparent plastic packs, believed to contain shabu, were confiscated from Dela Torre. Weighing a total of 675 kilograms, their street value was pegged at around P4,590,000.

Dela Torre is now under the custody of the Cebu City police pending charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

108 drug surrenderees in Basak Pardo graduate from drug rehab program