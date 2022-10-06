City council urges Mayor Rama to expedite purchase of speed guns for traffic enforcers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has filed on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a resolution urging the Office of the Mayor to expedite the purchase of speed guns for the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

The councilor, in his resolution, said the purchase of these speed guns would help enforce speed limits “owing to the increasing number of accidents due to overspeeding.”

“There is an urgent need for the purchase of speed guns for the CCTO in order to detect the speed of the vehicles and see to it that drivers are driving within the speed limit set by Cebu City Ordinance 2612,” reads a portion of Gealon’s proposed resolution.

The said ordinance provides for the speed limits for all kinds of all motor vehicles within the territorial jurisdiction of the Cebu City, providing penalties for the violation, and collection of road crash data.

Citing CCTO data from January to July 2022, Gealon said that there are roughly 13 road accidents daily and overspeeding is among its top causes.

READ: On average, Cebu City records at least 13 accidents per day – CCTO

The CCTO, he quoted, during its Cebu City Mobility Summit last September 26, 2022, also said that the number of road accidents in the city has ballooned to 400 to 500 during the early months of 2022.

“Whereas, overspeeding multiplies the risk of accident and the severity of injury during accident,” he added.

The council carried Gealon’s proposed resolution during its regular session on Wednesday.

Before being a councilor, Gealon was also a former CCTO executive director.

