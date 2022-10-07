Conquer Social Media for Business at SWU PHINMA B-School’s BusinessNext 2022

In today’s fast-evolving digital world, what does it take for a brand to stand out online? At this year’s BusinessNext Forum, the B-School of Southwestern University PHINMA brings you the Qairos Chief Experience Officer, Denise Haak, to discuss how social media continuously transforms the way business is being done and how to make it work to your advantage.

“Business enterprises need to create more meaningful connections by engaging their markets and stakeholders in social media. The platform plays a vital role in the success of the business during these times regardless of the industry as communication and technology are constantly evolving,” says B-School Dean Cionsell Tapangan. “At BusinessNext, we want to empower present and future business leaders to navigate the complex and powerful world of social media.”

Keynote speaker Haak represents Qairos, a marketing agency specializing in building and improving digital products and solutions grounded on usability principles. It specializes in a range of services from user research and usability inspections to UX/UI design and test-driven development.

“The Digital 2022 report revealed that Filipinos aged 16 to 64 spend an average of 10 hours and 46 minutes online. Social media, especially in the Philippines, can make or break your business,” Tapangan says. He explained that the brands which are able to conquer social media have an intimate understanding of their market as well as a pulse on quickly evolving trends. “Making social media mistakes can also have disastrous consequences. This BusinessNext Forum provides a platform to explore this complexity,” he adds.

BusinessNext 2022 takes place on October 26, 2022, at Seda Hotel, Ayala Center Cebu. The annual conference is hosted by the B-School of SWU PHINMA in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Cebu business community to discuss essential insights, updates, and trends in business. Participants from the industry, representatives from the academe, students taking up business-related programs, and aspiring entrepreneurs are attending the event.

In 2019 Lito Tayag, the Country Manager of Accenture Philippines presented the topic of Digital Transformation. BusinessNext took a year break in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, a virtual version of the gathering highlighted Big Data & Analytics with Aileen Jiao, the Country Manager of IBM.

