SWU PHINMA brings back grandest school opening event Mundo Granate

Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) creates an inclusive and supportive environment that provides vibrant moments for students to explore opportunities, develop leadership, and demonstrate a strong sense of service thus strengthening and reinforcing learning outcomes and empowering students to become the best that they can be.

Students of SWU PHINMA can expect various activities and student-oriented ventures spearheaded by the Office of the Student Life, along with the various school departments, organizations, or the school publication.

And one of the events that SWU PHINMA prepared for the Cobra community is the Mundo Granate or The Maroon World.

Mundo Granate is the grandest school opening in Southern Philippines and it has returned after two years. The return of SWU PHINMA’s Mundo Granate was held last September 17, 2022, at SWU PHINMA Ballpark.

Cobras witnessed the night painted maroon as they welcomed the beginning of the new school year.





















What started out in 2016 as a grand celebration of the brand new Southwestern University PHINMA, Mundo Granate has since been known as Cebu City’s biggest school year opening celebration to welcome local and foreign students.

Mundo Granate is a Food Festival, Pep Rally for the Cobra Teams, Urban Playground, and Acquaintance Rave Party in one.

