SWU grad among topnotchers of May 2022 NLE

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A graduate of the Southwestern University (SWU) made it to the Top 10 of the May 2022 Nursing Licensure Exams (NLE).

Farrah Grace Piscos Aton placed 9th after she garnered an average of 87.60 percent. She is the only graduate from Cebu who joined the list of Top 10 takers in the recently concluded NLE.

Joining Aton in the 9th spot are Consuelo Faller Cardosa of the University of the Philippines-School of Health and Sciences in Leyte and Paola Mariz Panal Cero of the College of Maasin also in Leyte.

Kezia Kyleen Gonzales of the Emilio Aguinaldo College-Manila and Nora Jane Staveley of the Our Lady of Fatima University-Valenzuela shared the top spot with an average of 90 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the May 2022 NLE on its official website Friday night, June 10, 2022.

According to the PRC, a total of 6,616 or 68 percent of the 9,729 examinees successfully passed the examination conducted on May 29-30, 2022 in testing centers located in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

None of the Cebu schools offering nursing program was included in the list of top performing schools for the May 2022 NLE.

