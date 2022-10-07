Marble+Grain Steakhouse to stage wine dinner event

Marble+Grain Steakhouse is known for serving the finest custom-aged USDA prime beef and other meats. Get ready to experience fine dining at this bai Hotel Cebu’s premier restaurant as they are hosting again another food and wine pairing this 21 October 2022 from 7 PM onwards.

Priced at Php 2,288 nett per person, guests will indulge in an extensive six-course menu that is delicately prepared by our skilled chefs plus paired with fine wines that will surely make the dining experience worthwhile.

Specialties such as Lobster ravioli, Sous-vide chilled Salmon, Buttermilk fried rabbit leg, locally farmed mangoes infused with wild passion fruit and vodka, and more of Marble+Grain Steakhouse’s limited offers await the palettes of many.

With the amazing talent at bai Hotel Cebu, get ready to taste these dishes specially curated by Chef Coke Semblante and Chef John Datan. Chef Coke Semblante won gold in the recently concluded World Association of Master Chefs and Chef John Datan, a well-rounded chef who has worked here and abroad.

And while guests are feasting along the six-course menu, each dish is vertically paired with a wine to make up for the perfect wine and dine experience.

Limited seats only. For ticket reservations, you may call them at 032 888 2500 or send them a message through their Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

Marble+Grain Steakhouse has been awarded three (3) badges from Restaurant Guru namely Recommended, Best Service, and Best Romantic Restaurant for the year 2022.

Read more:

bai Hotel Cebu joins the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart at SMX Manila

Make your post-work relaxations exciting at bai Hotel Cebu’s Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar