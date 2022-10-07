Chooks-to-Go SMS-Boystown Sepak Takraw Open unfolds Oct. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chooks-to-Go SMS-Boystown Sepak Takraw Open Invitational Tournament this weekend is poised to become the biggest sepak takraw tilt to hit Cebu.

The event will be held at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown in Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

A total of 26 teams comprised of the best sepak takraw squads around the island will vie for supremacy in the tournament co-organized by SMS Boystown’s Aloysian Sepak Takraw Club Inc. and Chooks-to-Go.

It can be recalled that Chooks-to-Go also hosted the recent FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters last October 1 and 2, 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu where world-ranked teams competed.

A total of 14 3×3 basketball squads vied in that tournament with Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Riga of Latvia winning the USD 40,000 purse after beating world no. 3 Antwerp of Belgium in the finals.

Chooks-to-Go has been a solid supporter of SMS Boystown and Girlstown’s sports programs for the past few years.

“I just want to thank Boss Ronald Mascariñas, for giving the Sisters of Mary School Boystown the opportunity to host a tournament. He was able to give hope to the students here in Boystown in this sport. A very down-to-earth man who did not hesitate to give us support. Daghang salamat sa Chooks-to-Go. Sila talaga tunay na manok nang bayan,” said Aloysian Sepak Takraw Club Inc. president Christopher Caballa.

Caballa revealed that their main goal of holding the tournament is to gather all of SMS Boystown’s sepak takraw enthusiasts, considering this institute houses over 5,000 students.

In addition, they also aim to provide opportunities for their students to hone their skills in this unique sport and select the best sepak takraw players among their ranks and promote the sport in Cebu.

Some of the strong contenders for tomorrow’s tournament are D’ Juans Sepak Takraw Club of San Fernando, Mandaue Sepak Takraw Association, Guindaruhan Sepak Takraw of Minglanilla, Danao Sepak Takraw, Opon Sepak Takraw Association, City of Naga Sepak Takraw Club, Barili Sepak Takraw Association, Consolacion Headers Club, Gutters Club Consolacion, Pinamungajan West Side, Liloan Sepak Takraw, Compostela Sepak Takraw, Cebuano Sepak Takraw Club, Toledo Sepak Takraw Club, Labogon Sepak Takraw Club, and host club, Aloysian Sepak Takraw Club Inc. /rcg

