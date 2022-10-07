Danao City police still waiting for autopsy result on aspiring teacher’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City police said they still could not determine the exact cause of death of the aspiring teacher who died while climbing Mt. Manghilao pending the release of the autopsy report.

Maria Sofia Olaguir’s body was found last Oct. 2, in a small ditch in the forested area of the mountain two days after she informed her family that she will be climbing Mt. Manghilao.

Olaguir, according to police, decided to climb the mountain where a giant cross can be found on its summit, reportedly to ask for a passing mark on the licensure exam for teachers that she took.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Fortunato Ecle Jr., chief of Danao City Police Station, said that they could not yet determine the cause of Olaguir’s death pending the release of the autopsy result.

“Sa initial investigation namin, walang sign ng defensive struggle pati sa place ng pinaghulugan niya. So sa initial investigation namin, parang nahulog talaga ito,” Ecle said.

Ecle added that the victim was alone when she went to the mountain around 6 a.m. on Friday morning,

Based on the information that they have, Ecle said that the victim was told to not leave yet because it was raining at that time. But, the latter proceeded by herself.

“Nung September 30, ang lakas ng ulan tapos bumaba siya mag isa, very foggy, malamang nadulas, nahulog doon kasi walang nawala sa kanya, intact yung damit nya…Wala yung cellphone nya [possible nahulog din],” he added.

Ecle said that a lot of devotees visit the mountain to offer prayers.

To avoid a repeat of the incident, Ecle already asked the local government unit to put signage and warnings in the area to guide visitors.

From time to time, Ecle suggested that police personnel patrol the area. /rcg

