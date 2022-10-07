3 drivers in Talisay City smash-up settle amicably

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 07,2022 - 07:49 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The three drivers involved in a three-vehicle smash-up along the Cebu South Coastal Road in Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City, on Friday noon, Oct. 7, 2022, have agreed to settle amicably.

Patrolman Ariel Balde, the traffic investigator of the Talisay City Police Station, confirmed this and added that the three drivers were safe and agreed to settle amicably.

Balde said that Saint Alanano, 27, a resident of Cebu City, and the driver of a Hyundai 110, sustained minor injuries from the accident.

It was learned that the three vehicles were headed south when Alanano took a U-turn, lost control of her vehicle, and veered to the opposite lane after hitting the center island. She then hit the mini dump which in turn hit an SUV.

“Ang nahitabo ganina, ang kaning Hyundai i10 ni execute og U-turn. All vehicles invovled nagsubay sa south bound, pag-abot sa may intersection, ni execute og U turn ang Hyundai, pag execute og U-turn, wala niya ma bakwi ang manubela so ni dasmag siya sa center island og nitabok ngadto sa opposite lane, nabangga siya sa mini dump ug ang mini dump mao poy nakabangga sa Fortuner,” Balde said.

Balde, however, said that the parties involved have agreed to settle amicably.

Following the accident, Balde reminds drivers anew to be extra careful and stay focused when driving.

Balde said that the vehicular accident was the first reported in their station for the month of October. /rcg

READ:

4 dead, 15 injured in Talisay City road tragedy

Vehicular collision in Talisay claims life of 3-year-old boy