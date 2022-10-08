BOC Cebu confiscates undeclared shipment of hazardous chemicals from SoKor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Cebu-Subport Mactan seized at least P1.5 million worth of undeclared shipment of hazardous chemicals on board a vessel from South Korea.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 8, the BOC Cebu-Subport Mactan said customs personnel conducted a physical inspection on the vessel upon receiving derogatory information from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).

The Boarding Team discovered a total of 8,485 liters of hazardous chemicals consisting of Hydrochloric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, and Sodium Hypochlorite Solution, all of which were not covered by the vessel’s manifest or stores list.

With this information, District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the undeclared cargoes after finding probable cause for violation of Sections 1113 (g), (f), and (l-5) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The confiscated goods will undergo a forfeiture proceeding and will be disposed of following environmental protocols and existing customs rules and regulations.

“The Port of Cebu, under the leadership of Commissioner Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz and aligned with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., remains fully committed to securing the borders against various clandestine modes of smuggling,” the port management said in a statement.

