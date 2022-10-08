Late goal helps Filipinas earn draw vs Costa Rica in friendly

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippine women’s football team salvaged a 1-1 draw over host Costa Rica on Saturday (Manila time) in the first of their two friendly matches at the Estadio Alejandro Moreta Soto in San Jose.

Katrina Guillou scored the winner during stoppage time as the Filipinas secured a favorable result against the fellow-World Cup qualifier that is ranked 37th in the Fifa rankings.

Goalkeeper Liv McDaniel’s free kick from the other side of the field led to an opportunity for Guillou, who after missing her first attempt was able to convert on a rebound from close range.

Her eighth goal in a Filipinas shirt cancelled out Costa Rica’s opener near the hour mark courtesy of Priscilla Chinchilla.

Coach Alen Stajcic’s side is in Costa Rica as part of the Filipinas’ ongoing buildup for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup. The two teams wrap up their series on Tuesday (Manila time).

The series is the last before the World Cup draw set later this month in Auckland, New Zealand.