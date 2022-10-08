Tourist rest areas to rise in Medellin, Carmen towns in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Tourist Rest Areas (TRAs) will soon rise in northern Cebu, providing local and international travellers a whole new kind of experience and convenience.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco of the Department of Tourism (DOT) led the groundbreaking of the two TRAs in Cebu Province located in the towns of Medellin and Carmen.

These are only two of the 10 pilot TRAs to be built in strategic locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

These TRAs are among the many TRA facilities that the DOT aims to establish nationwide, as part of its efforts to boost the country’s tourism industry.

The TRA project is also a flagship program of Frasco, highlighting the provision of clean comfort rooms for tourist in transit to different tourist destinations.

TRA facilities also feature tourist information centers, coffee shops, charging station, and “pasalubong centers” showcasing various local products and native artifacts that will highlight native craftsmanship.

The project is in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and the local government units, which will fund the construction of the TRAs.

Each TRA here in Cebu has a budget of P7 million.

Groundbreaking, MOA signing

While the target date for the groundbreaking of all the 10 TRAs is before the end of year, the DOT said they were also hoping to be able to inaugurate a few of these TRAs by the end of the year.

Frasco was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony and memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing by her mother Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco, Cebu 4th District Rep. Janice Salimbangon, Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo, and Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor.

DOT-7 Director Shahlimar Hofer Tamano also graced the event.

The MOA involves the tripartite agreement in the establishment and maintenance of the TRA between the DOT, TIEZA, and the LGU where the TRA is located.

“Buot nato nga ang atong mga turista malipayon. Hapsay ang ilang paglawig ug hamugaway ang ilang kahimtang tungod kay ato mang nakita nga ang Sugbo mao g’yod ang numero uno sa turismo sa tibuok Pilipinas. Angay lamang gayud nga magbutang kita og mga Tourist Rest Areas,” Frasco said during her speech.

(We want our tourists to be happy. Their travel will be orderly and their situation will be comfortable because we saw that Cebu is really the number one in tourism in the whole Philippines. It is but right that we should place Tourist Rest Areas.)

Governor Garcia, for her part, also thanked Secretary Frasco for prioritizing Cebu in her programs geared to promote tourism.

As a mother, she also expressed pride for Frasco for initiating this program within her first 100 days in office.

DOT also held groundbreaking ceremonies for the TRAs in Mindanao, including that in Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon and Samal Island in Davao del Norte, on Friday, October 7.

