Civil Engineers-3 Equip Adhesive nip UAP-Sugbu Chapter Super Kinis

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Civil Engineers-3 Equip Adhesive nipped the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP)-Sugbu Chapter Super Kinis, 61-59, at the start of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup on Friday at the Metrosports Lahug.

The UAP-Sugbu Chapter grabbed a slim lead in the first half, 23-19, after an 11-0 run but the Civil Engineers-3 stormed back in the second half with their scoring blitz for a 12-point lead, 45-33.

However, the Architects were a determined lot as they managed to erase that lead resulting in six deadlocks and five lead changes the rest of the way with the Civil Engineers-3 winning by just two.

Rocky Parba led Civil Engineers-3 Equip Adhesive with 15 points while Rozien Rivera tallied 13 markers. Dexter Estilloro only had seven points but more than made up for that by grabbing 13 rebounds.

The reigning finals MVP Chester Hinagdanan scored 17 points for the losing squad, while Criz Matunog spoiled his 20-point outing.

In the other game, the Mechanical Engineers-B Mayon 89 beat the Architects-MC-RH ColorQuick, 89-70.

Chris Giango, Ed Bonphyl Macasling, and Kyle Francis Esbra powered their team with their double-digit scoring.

Giango had 13 points with nine rebounds; Macasling added 11 points; while Esbra chipped in 11 markers.

Kilvin Cinco and Duane Dane Anino scored 24 and 23 points, respectively for the losing squad.

On the other hand, the Architects-DLL Life Paints overwhelmed Civil Engineers-4 Epoxseal, 66-43.

Justin Aspacio led the team with 17 markers, while Bryan Acebedo and Dalyn Nunez each scored 13.

Noel Masin scored 12 for Civil Engineers-4 Epoxseal. /rcg

ALSO READ:

ALZA Alayon nip Explorers in battle of VisMin Super Cup home teams