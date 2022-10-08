Chipsiror, Torregosa rule Heroes Day Fun Run 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kenyan long-distance runner Erick Chipsiror and up-and-comer Art Joy Torregosa lorded the 10-kilometer race of the first Run for a Cause: Heroes Day Fun Run of the Grand Mantawi Cebu Eagles Club at the Plaza Independencia on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022.

Chipsiror, a Cebu-based multi-titled Kenyan runner finished the 10k race in 32 minutes and 41 seconds, beating Jerome Casinillo who settled for second place in 33:27, while fellow Kenyan Leonard Kimboie rounded off the top three in 33:48.

In the 10k distaff side, Torregosa breasted the finish line in 41:42, while triathlete Reinhardt Pañibon trailed her at second place in 48:04. April Cortes completed the top three in 01:00.20.

In the 5k category, multi-titled triathlete Moira Frances Erediano topped the female side in 19:54 while Jeanly Mata (20:00), and Jasrain Noval (24:32) finished second and third, respectively.

In the 5k male side, John Mark Dizon (16:09) emerged as champion, while Kenyan Joseph Murruri (16:14) captured the second place, and Jovan Bensig (17:11) finished third.

Meanwhile, the 3k champions were Cherry Andrin (12:42) and Giovannie Lucaylucay (10:03).

The running event drew over a thousand runners that was organized by the Grand Mantawi Cebu Eagles Club. The running event was intended to promote camaraderie and support the organization’s charitable deeds.

Veteran race director Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE) handled the race’s technical side.

/dbs