Ancajas makes weight, battles tormentor this Sunday in the US

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas easily made weight during the official weigh-in of his much-anticipated rematch against reigning IBF world super flyweight champion Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (Oct. 8, Manila Time) in Carson City, California.

The 30-year-old Ancajas, one of MP Promotions’ banner boxers weighed in at 114.6 pounds, while his tormentor, Martinez came in at 114.8lbs.

Their bout will be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

It can be recalled that Ancajas, who was then one of the few remaining Filipino world champions, was dethroned by Martinez last Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada via unanimous decision.

Two judges scored the bout 110-118, while the other one had it 111-117, all in favor of the Argentinian tactician.

With the defeat, Ancajas dropped to a 33-2-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 22 knockouts and ended his six-year reign as the IBF world super flyweight king.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Martinez remained unbeaten in 14 fights with eight knockouts.

Ancajas will have the reach and height advantage in this match. The pride of Panabo City stands at 5-foot-6 while Martinez is 5’2. Ancajas also has the upper hand in terms of reach with 169cm, while Martinez has a 163cm reach. /rcg

