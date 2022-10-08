10 kilos of ‘shabu’, 950 grams of dried marijuana leaves turned over to PDEA-7

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararana - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 08,2022 - 06:36 PM

More than P68 million worth of illegal drugs were turned over by different police units to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7). | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 10 kilos of ‘shabu’ and 950 grams of dried marijuana leaves were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

In a report,  Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7, said that from October 4, 6, and 7, 2022, personnel of the PNP 7 Regional Forensic Unit, Bohol Provincial Forensic Unit, and Negros Oriental Provincial Forensic Unit turned over this volume of illegal drugs to the agency for destruction.

The total haul has an estimated market value of P68 million.

During the turnover, Alcantara said the turned-over drugs were weighed and chemists of the PDEA-7 tested its samples.

The reports from the PDEA-7 chemists were also assessed and a chain of custody forms was also completed and accomplished.

The turnover is pursuant to Section 21 of RA 9615  and DDB Regulation No. 1, 2002 (“Guidelines on the Custody and Disposition of Seized Dangerous Drugs, Controlled Precursors and Essential Chemicals, and Laboratory Equipment”).

Police are yet to turn over other seized illegal drugs in the coming days as PDEA-7 prepares for its destruction before the year ends.

