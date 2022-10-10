SM Supermalls inks deal with University of Cebu for Academic Partnership

SM malls in Cebu sealed its partnership with the University of Cebu to help the students in internship programs and future job placements, providing future graduates with vast career opportunities at the biggest retail company in the Philippines. This is the first academic partnership between SM malls and local academe in Cebu.

The learning sessions in the internship program will help students be equipped with knowledge and skills as each learning session will be facilitated and delivered by a subject matter expert.

The agreement also cites the university’s continued advertisement of SM’s job vacancies for broader dissemination to UC students and alumni.

The Human Resource Department of SM Supermalls spearheaded the academic partnership program.

The contract signing in SM City Cebu was attended by Atty. Manuel Elijah J. Sarausad – UC Executive Vice Chancellor, Ofelia G. Maña UC Vice-Chancellor for Business Development and Innovation, Mr. Nino A. Ardiza, UC Linkage & Marketing, Marijon Pondar, Job Placement Head of UC Banilad, Engr. Vicente Minoza, Student Affairs Head, UC METC, Pedro Quinal, Jr., Student Affairs Head, UC Main campus, and Socrates Bedina, UCLM Student Affairs Head.

SM Supermalls was represented by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Vice President Marissa Fernan together with regional operations managers of SM Supermalls-Visayas Ana Kristin Seno and Anton del Prado. Also in attendance were HR managers Andrietta Daniel of SM City Cebu, Odessa Kintanar of SM Seaside City Cebu, and Liane Bureros of SM City Consolacion.

SM Supermalls has been helping communities where SM is present and one of its objectives in community development is through academic linkages.

