Bongbong Marcos signs into law SIM Card Registration Act

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday signed the SIM Card Registration Act, the first law he signed as the country’s chief executive.

A signing ceremony was held at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañang and was attended by several lawmakers led by House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Under the measure, all public telecommunications entities (PTE) or direct sellers shall require the SIM card user to present a valid identification document with a photo.

Information in the SIM card registration is confidential unless the subscriber authorizes access to his information.

The measure directs telecommunication companies to disclose the registered full name and address upon a duly issued subpoena or order from a court.

Law enforcement agencies investigating crimes committed through mobile phones, meanwhile, may also write a request to the firms to obtain the information of the registered SIM card owner.

According to Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil, the SIM Card Registration Act aims to provide “accountability in the use of SIM cards and aid law enforcers to track perpetrators of crimes committed through phones.”

The signing of the measure will likewise “significantly boost government initiatives against scams committed through text and online messages, which have become more prevalent this year.”

The SIM Registration Act and the bill postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls are the first two enrolled bills of the 19th Congress. / ###

