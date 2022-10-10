Heartbreaking: Mom passes away after preparing daughter’s surprise 18th birthday party

CEBU, Philippines — It was supposed to be a happy and memorable day for Lovely Jane Dagatan Pio from Maragusan, Davao de Oro as she was set to celebrate her 18th birthday on October 6, 2022.

But things would take a sad turn after Lovely Jane’s mother, Rosinie D. Pio, 56, passed away on the day of the supposed celebration.

Rose Jean Dagatan Pio, Lovely Jane’s sister, shared this heartbreaking story on Facebook.

According to Rose, their mother died from hypertension. She added that their mother was very excited as she led the preparation for the supposed surprise birthday party for Lovely Jane.

But the surprise turned out to be for a sad reason.

“Grabe’g pa surprise ni mama sa imuha. Halos tanan pud me na surprise sa kalit ra niya nga pag biya sa atoa,” Rose wrote in her post.

(That was quite a surprise mama had for you. All of us were also surprised that she left us all.)

Even in grief and pain, the family decided to continue with the birthday celebration because that was what their mother wanted.

“Nabuhat na namo imong gusto mahitabo ma, lain lang kay wala ka. Ikaw pa naman nag plano aning tanan, ikaw ra man diay ang mamiya,” Rose added.

(We did what you wanted ma, but it’s different because you’re not here. To think it was you who planned this all, but you left us.)

Rose also shared a video showing their painful celebration after the loss.

Many netizens shared their condolences to the family on the comment section of Rose’s posts.

