Batch 2003 and 2014 march into the SHAABAA division finals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 and the Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 cruised into the finals of their respective divisions in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 after Sunday evening’s hardcourt action at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2003 routed Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007, 79-54, to advance to Division B finals with a clean, 2-0, slate in their Best-of-Three semifinals series.

With the victory, Batch 2003 will wait for the winning team between Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 and Starkwood Properties Inc.-Batch 2009.

Batch 2009 forced a rubber match on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after escaping with a close win against Batch 2011, 61-57, last Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Batch 2014 easily advanced to Division C’s finals after SABR Solutions Inc.-Batch 2018 forfeited game two of their best-of-three semis series.

Batch 2014 will also wait for the winning team between MDP Customs Brokerage-Winzir-Batch 2013 and Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012 as both teams tied at 1-1 forcing a Do-or-Die Game 3 on Wednesday.

Batch 2012 defeated Batch 2013, 107-58, on Sunday.

Rich Arnold Tuadles and Wilmer Rodney Ong scored 12 and 10 points, respectively to lead Batch 2003. Brennon Kent Gothong spoiled his 19-point outing for Batch 2007.

In the other Division B semifinals game, Batch 2009’s Kyle Valmoria led the team with his 15-point outing while teammates Niel Benedicto and Joseph Roma each scored 12 points.

Batch 2011’s Franz Pacheco had a double-double outing of 22 points and 14 rebounds, but wasn’t enough to give his team the victory.

On the other hand, Batch 2012’s Dave Yu and Rev-Rev Diputado tallied 18 and 17 markers, respectively after taking advantage of the undermanned Batch 2013. Julius Cadavis added 12, while Alexander Lim scored 11 for the winning squad.

Ar-G Araw-Araw put up nine points for Batch 2013.

In Division A, Batch 2001 and Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 started off strong in their semifinals campaign.

Batch 2001 beats Xchange Forex-Batch 2000, 61-54, while Batch 1997 outplayed AutoLAB-Batch 1999, 69-51.

Game 2 of Division A’s Best-of-Three semifinals series is also set on Wednesday.

/dbs