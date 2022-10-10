Sniper’s account: Cop who shot hostage-taker of Leila de Lima narrates story

MANILA, Philippines — The police officer responsible for neutralizing the hostage-taker who took former senator Leila de Lima captive narrated how the events inside the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center unfolded, saying that he shot the suspect after bringing him water.

During a press briefing on Monday, Headquarters Support Service (HSS) acting director Col. Mark Pespes corroborated reports that detainee Feliciano Sulayao Jr. and two others tried to escape the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame. However, after Sulayao’s companions were caught, he proceeded to De Lima’s detention cell.

“Pagdating namin sa area, sinize up yung space, yung area ni ma’am (De Lima). Nakita namin na sa inner na room, pagka kasi nasa outer na room, may isa pang door sa loob, bukas naman din. Nakikita namin medyo madilim sa loob pinatay yung ilaw pero nakikita pa rin namin si Sulayao, naka-side view si ma’am nakaupo ng swivel na upuan so ginawa siyang cover,” Pespes told the media.

(When we arrived at the area, we sized up ma’am de Lima’s cell. We saw them in the inner room because when you are in the outer room there is another door outside that is also open. It was quite dark inside because the lights were shut off, but we still saw Sulayao while de Lima was on a side view, being used as cover.)

“Ang nakikita lang sa suspek ay ang upper ‘kwan lang from shoulder to head. From that time, negotiation hangga’t humingi siya ng helicopter, ng Hummer, media, initial ‘yon ang kailangan. Eventually, humingi siya ng tubig so ito yung magandang pagkakataon para lalamig ang ulo,” he added.

(What we saw from the suspect was the upper part of his body, from shoulder to head. From that time, we negotiated until he asked for a helicopter, a Hummer, and media; initially, that was what he asked for. Eventually, he asked for water, so we saw it as a good chance for him to cool off.)

Pespes said they then provided bottled water to Sulayao, which they rolled along the floor. The suspect was then wary that the water contained substances that would make him drowsy, prompting Pespes to provide another bottled water which he drank from, to show that it is safe.

Eventually, Sulayao became impatient and threatened to end the former senator’s life by 7:30 a.m.

“Nagbigay ng bottled water pina-roll natin sa floor pero nung makuha na niya nagduda na baka may pampatulog so nagbukas ako ng isang tubig uminom ako tapos cinlose ko tapos binigay ko ulit, pero ayaw pa din. By that time, every time sumisigaw si ma’am na ‘nasasaktan ako’ then nag-threaten na siya ‘by 7:30, papatayin na kita,’” Pespes said.

(We rolled down a bottled water along the floor but when he saw it, he was concerned about whether the water contained sleeping agents, so I opened another bottle, drank from it, placed the cap back and gave it to him. But he didn’t want it, by that time, ma’am was shouting that she was hurt. Then he threatened that ‘by 7:30, I will kill you.)

The acting HSS head then provided water by getting a cup from De Lima’s cell and obtaining water from a dispenser, while only showing the suspect half of his body.

“Tapos nung humingi na siya ng tubig gusto niya sa dispenser, pumasok ako sa first room, humingi ako kay ma’am, ‘ma’am pahiram ng cap’ para may time lang na mag-usap then pumasok ako sa may dispenser tapos ito na po sabi ko kay Sulayao, pinakita ko yung half-body ko kasi binigay ko yung tubig, ayaw niyang abutin then pag-abot din na niya lalapit at lalapit na sa’kin,” Pespes said.

(Then he asked for water from a dispenser, so I went inside the first room, asked for a cap from ma’am, so that we would have just the time to talk about things. Then I went in, I showed half of my body because I gave the water, he did not want to reach for it because by doing so he would’ve come near me.)

“Nilagay sa table sa tabi tapos no’ng sinabi kong ‘Feliciano, malalaglag ito,’ so nag-attempt siya na hawakan yung baso. No’ng nakita ko medyo na-expose na ‘yong ibang katawan niya dun ko na inilabas yung baril,” he added.

(I tried to place it on the table and then when I said ‘Feliciano, this would fall,’ so he attempted to hold onto the glass. When I saw that his body was exposed, that was when I pulled out my gun.)

Prior to taking De Lima hostage, Sulayao and two of his fellow inmates, identified as Arnel Cabintoy and Idang Susukan, ganged up and stabbed an officer on duty. Cabintoy and Susukan were eventually shot, forcing Sulayao to go to De Lima’s cell.

The former senator, a staunch critic of the past administration, said that she felt that she was going to die because Sulayao told her that since his companions were dead, he might as well die in the custodial center and take De Lima with him.

De Lima did not suffer any wounds except from chest pains and a knife mark as the hostage-taker apparently pressed the knife against her chest.

De Lima is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Center for drug-related charges. After the incident, there were calls from supporters and other political allies to release the former senator, especially since several of the cases filed against her were either dropped or dismissed.

Earlier, Pespes was one of the several HSS and Special Action Force officers awarded with the Medalya ng Kadakilaan for their swift response to rescue De Lima.

