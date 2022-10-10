Cebu City cops to check bars, ask ‘minor-looking’ individuals for IDs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting this coming weekend, Cebu City policemen will check bars and ask ‘minor-looking individuals’ for their identification cards (IDs).

This follows after police received reports that two rumbles or street fights, involving teenagers happened reportedly outside a bar on Panagdait Road in Barangay Kasambagan in Cebu City in the past two weeks.

“Di man gud nato mailhan ang uban nga bisag minor pa, mature na og nawong. That is why maglisod gyud ta, so maybe karong Friday ug Saturday, we will focus on the inspection of these establishments and to check and ask them kinsay mga minor, minor-looking (individuals) will be asked for identification,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said.

(We cannot recognize others who look mature but are really only minors. That is why it is a challenge to us, so maybe this Friday or Saturday, we will focus on the inspection of these establishments and to check and ask them who are the minors there and ask identification cards to those minor-looking individuals.)

Parilla said that these measures would be done along with their continuous implementation of the existing curfew for minors in Cebu City, which would run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

To also address this issue, Parilla said that they would meet and talk with the barangay officials and bar owners, especially in Barangay Kasambagan, where the two rumbles or street fights reportedly happened.

The meeting is expected to happen this week with the Peace and Order Council Committee chairman, Philip Zafra.

Parilla said they would have a dialogue with the bar owners and the barangay officials so they could craft ways on how they could address these fights among teenagers.

“So that would be the second [incident]…amoa na gidirect ang COP to call on the attention sa tanang bar owners diha to have a dialogue with us,” Parilla said.

(So that would be the second [incident]…we have already directed the COP [chief of police] to call the attention of all bar onwers there and to have dialogue with us.)

Last weekend, Parilla said that they had already deployed a mobile patrol on standby in the barangay.

However, he said perhaps, these teenagers would also look if there would be policemen or not in the area before they would start any trouble.

Teenagers engaged in alleged robbery incidents

Parilla also said that they would still investigate the veracity of the alleged robbery incident involving teenagers, who were allegedly the perpetrators.

The alleged robbery reportedly happened last Oct. 6, 2022, in Barangay Kamagayan this city.

Parilla said that they still had not received an official report from the person who posted the alleged incident on his social media page.

However, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CCPO chief, said earlier that Parian police had identified the possible group and were trying to identify its members.

/dbs