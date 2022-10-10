Did Madonna just hint at being gay in TikTok post?

Yes, she did, and the internet is exploding!

In her latest TikTok video, Madonna who was sporting a bright pink tresses and a sparkle in her eyes, playfully threw a pair of fuchsia pink underwear in a trash bin, saying: “If I miss, I’m gay.”

The Queen of Pop, intentionally or unintentionally, fell short of target and the underwear haplessly landed several feet away from the can.

Minutes after the 64-year-old Madonna posted the video, social media exploded into a frenzy and speculation. As of writing her post already garnered over a million reactions and almost 14,000 comments.

This is especially made interesting after the 80s music icon was just recently seen locking lips with Dominican rapper Tokischa while in the front row of a New York Fashion Week event last September.

The pair are doing a collaboration on the remix of Madonna’s 2005 hit song “Hung Up.”

But that was not the first time Madonna ever kissed a girl; in 2003, she also bussed fellow singers Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera while onstage during the Video Music Awards.

Madonna, whose real name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, was previously married to actor Sean Penn and director Guy Richie, and have six children, four of whom were adopted.

RELATED STORIES

Madonna says she has had COVID-19

Madonna says marriages to Sean Penn, Guy Ritchie ‘not the best idea’; calls sex her ‘obsession’