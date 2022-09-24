Cebu City police start crafting security prep for Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has started crafting their security measures for the coming Sinulog 2023 in coordination with the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño representatives and other concerned agencies.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the CCPO, said that they already had two meetings with Basilica’s representatives and other concerned agencies recently.

One of those that they had discussed was the return of the activities set for Senior Santo Niño’s Fiesta before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Parilla, they anticipate a massive crowd gathering by that time considering that major COVID-19 restrictions were already lifted.

“Katong mga walk with Mary, so other activities, mabalik na to karon,” Parilla said.

(The Walk with Mary, so as the other activities, these will be back.)

Parilla added that unlike before where there was limited entry to Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, next year’s celebration would no longer implement this, especially if the COVID-19 cases in the city would continue to drop.

“Hopefully maayo ang dagan aron mabalik gyud nato sa normal,” he added.

(Hopefully, there will be smooth flow towards what was normal back then.)

Last August 30, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that there would definitely be a Sinulog comeback next year.

RELATED STORIES

Sinulog will definitely make a comeback this 2023 – Rama

Rama determined to hold Sinulog 2023 at SRP

CCPO recommends registration of renters as crime deterrence

CCPO: 5 of 78 shooting incidents in Cebu City remain under investigation

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Rama invites BBM to Sinulog 2023

SFI accepts challenge of grander Sinulog at SRP

/dbs