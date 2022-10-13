It’s an all out blowout: Shop The Metro Stores’ Super 40! 3-Day Sale on October 14 to 16

Are you eager to get your Christmas shopping done? Can’t stop thinking about the gifts you will give to friends and family or the yummy, filling meal you’ll prepare for Noche Buena? The Metro Stores gives you the chance to do your holiday shopping early – and saving tons while you’re at it – with the Super 40! Big 3-Day Sale.

Happening on October 14 to 16, the three-day event is the ultimate treat of The Metro Stores as part of its month-long 40th Happyversary Blowout. Always true to its commitment of making life easy for Filipinos as they navigate their daily routines at home and at work, the three-day sale shapes to be one of the retail giant’s biggest events yet, as shoppers enjoy 40% discounts (up to 70% off on select products), P40 to P400 off, Buy 1 Take 1 deals, bundle buys, and gifts with purchase on a wide array of items from Metro Supermarket and Metro Department Store.

Stay tuned to The Metro Stores official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages for more details on the additional perks and promos for the 40th Happyversary Blowout.

The jaw-dropping price drops at Metro Supermarket will great deals, bundle buys and free gifts on pantry essentials, cooking must-haves, produce, meat, poultry, seafood, snacks, drinks, cleaning implements, and personal care products. With big savings waiting, it’s the perfect time to start filling up the pantry with the family’s holiday favorites for the upcoming Christmas reunions.

Happy home makeover in time for the happy new year

Looking to elevate your home’s look for the holiday season? Or simply find big-ticket items to give to the most important people in your life? Metro Department Store has a lot of items to choose from with its markdowns on homeware, furniture, appliances, kitchenware, storage goods, clothing, and more.

Make sure to watch out for the ultimate price slashes on home must-haves such as a 55” Ultra HD TV which will go on sale at P11,000 off, and a side-by-side refrigerator that will go for P15,000 less – perfect additions to every home in time for Christmas and the New Year. If easier laundry days are part of your New Year’s wishes, there is an 8,000 price off a front-load washing machine perfect for starting couples or small families.





Sprucing up the home is also made more affordable with 40% discounts on recliner chairs, assorted kitchenware, and upholstered beds. Corner sofas for more comfortable movie nights and four-door wardrobes to house your growing family’s clothing are also going on sale at 30% off.

Metro Rewards Card members get the extra special treatment with the Early Shopping Access happening on October 14, where they can get first dibs on the best sale items from select The Metro Stores branches. Part of the early shopping perk is the chance to win at least P3,000 worth of gift certificates in a raffle promo. Non-MRC members are also given the perfect time to score a membership as MRC application fee goes free for the whole month of October with just a minimum P1,500 worth of single receipt purchase.

Metro customers can also get lucky and win prizes in the Luck by the Clock promo, where store managers will draw a lucky counter at regular time intervals during the sale weekend. The current or last transacting customer of the chosen counter will be announced through the in-store system and win exciting prizes.

If you’re looking to get even more benefits from all the shopping at The Metro Stores’ Super 40! 3-Day Sale, there’s the 40th Happyversary E-Raffle Promo where you can win up to one million worth of shopping spree. Customers simply have to purchase a minimum P1,000 worth of items from Metro Supermarket (inclusive of P200 worth of participating products) or Metro Department Store to gain a raffle entry. Two winners will win a million worth of shopping spree, five winners will win P400,000 worth of shopping spree, while 40 winners will receive P40,000 worth of shopping spree all in the form of 50% cash and 50% Metro gift certificates.

There’s really no better time to start and finish your holiday shopping than at The Metro Stores’ Super 40! 3-Day Sale. Visit the nearest Metro Supermarket or Metro Department Store near you, get assistance through personal shoppers over at Metro Pabili, or shop online at www.shopmetro.ph to see all the exciting sale offers, deals, and promos to give you your most sulit Christmas shopping, all in the spirit of making your life easy by The Metro Stores.

