JCI Zugbuana and JCI Manila Cures a Clinic

JCI Zugbuana in collaboration with JCI Manila turned over a newly renovated Health Center in a remote barangay in Cebu City last August 27, 2022.

With JCI Zugbuana’s initiative to reach out to more remote areas, Project Cure a Clinic in cooperation with SK Federation of Cebu City aimed to rehabilitate poorly maintained barangay health centers. Barangay Adlaon, almost an hour’s drive from the city, was troubled with moldy walls, damaged furniture, and indoor flooding – all because of poor roofing.

The clinic got a brand-new ceiling, new exterior paint, and health center signage to top it all off. Brgy. Adlaon and SK Council along with their health workers were in tears as years of leaking were fixed in 3 days. No more flooding and no more damaged furniture. Patients and health workers can now use the clinic as it should – to cure people.

Nubbies Genesis, an NFT project, and private sectors such as North Trend Marketing Corporation, Alpa Foundation Inc., Topline Design Group Inc., and Avega Bros. Integrated Shipping Corp. and Jotun Philippines Inc. willingly handed in their help for the project.

JCI Zugbuana is an all-female chapter based in Cebu, Philippines. Now on its 31st year, the Zugbuana retains its status as one of the best all-female organizations in the country, with a bigger membership base of beautiful and brilliant lady leaders, making a difference in the community and living out our mission of being agents of positive change.

JCI Manila is a premiere leadership development organization. It is the organization where young men join to become better leaders.

JCI, or the Junior Chamber International, is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens all over the world who aims to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.