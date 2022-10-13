Pagasa: Maymay weakens into an LPA, 2 new weather disturbances looming

MANILA, Philippines —Tropical depression Maymay has weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Thursday, October 13, 2022, but is still expected to trigger rains in parts of the country, the state weather bureau said.

Meanwhile, Pagasa is also monitoring another LPA and tropical depression threatening the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA, combined with the shearline, a narrow area where cold and warm winds meet, will cause rain in parts of Northern Luzon.

“Kaninang alas-dos ng umaga, humina na as low pressure area itong si Tropical depression Maymay, and as of three in the morning, nasa vicinity na ito ng bayan ng Casiguran, sa Aurora. Ngayon po, itong low pressure area, plus the shearline ang nagpapa-ulan pa rin po dito sa malaking bahagi ng Northern Luzon at Aurora,” said Pagasa weather forecaster Benison Estreja in the bureau’s morning weather forecast.

(At 2.a.m., Tropical depression Maymay has weakened into a low pressure area and as of three in the morning, it was in the vicinity of Casiguran, Aurora. Today, the LPA and shearline will trigger rains over a large part of Northern Luzon and Aurora).

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Aurora due to the LPA.

Pagasa raised gale warnings over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon.

LPA, tropical depression looming

The new LPA was last spotted some 535 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan.

While this LPA may intensify into a tropical cyclone, it is also expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, said Estreja.

The tropical depression outside the PAR was located some 1,765 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The tropical depression will be named “Neneng” once it enters PAR.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides.