Capitol seals deal with 93-1 occupants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 5,000 residents who currently occupy several lots covered by the 93-1 land swap deal between Cebu City and Cebu province may not lose their homes after all.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has allowed them to stay in the properties for as long as they can settle their payments with concerned national government agencies.

“Gusto ko nga maundang na ni. Dili ko mamawi — sa mga mobayad! Fair is fair,” Garcia was quoted as saying in a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

Garcia met with some of the residents affected by the ongoing negotiations between the city government and the provincial government on the 93-1 land swap deal last Tuesday, October 12.

During their meeting, the governor explained to the affected property owners that the Capitol needs to be compensated in exchange for keeping their homes.

“Nakasabot ko sa inyong kahimtang, 1993 pa gud to, but on the other hand di man sad ni mahimong ihatag lang nako ninyo og libre. Kay dako kaayo na nga injustice sa mga taga-Probinsya,” said Garcia.

“Dako kaayo ang gikinahanglan sad nako nga pundo alang sa padayon nga pagpasemento sa mga dalan didto, pag-develop og bulkwater supply kutob sa Level 3, ug mga programa nga angayan lang nga matagamtam sa mga constituents sa Province,” she added.

The Capitol proposed for the residents to settle their balances through ‘the easiest terms’ with the Home Mutual Development Fund, also known as Pagibig, or the Socialized Housing Finance Corporation.

Based on Cebu province’s data, most of the 4,364 home lots included in 93-1, amounting to a total of 1,731 lots, have yet to be paid.

Only 1,445 have been fully paid while 1,188 were partially paid, they added.

Garcia decided to directly deal with occupants of the lots covered under the 93-1 land swap deal when the city government reportedly expressed hesitation to push through with their initial agreements.

In 2018, the previous administrations of the Capitol and city government entered into a MOA to proceed with the 93-1 land swap deal; however, COA, in 2019, flagged it, saying it was not coursed through them.

State auditors also pointed out that disposing of government-owned real estate must secure approval from COA first.

Under the terms of the terminated MOA, the province will transfer to the city government ownership of the contested residential lots as well as a 1.5-hectare lot inside the Department of Agriculture (DA) compound in Barangay Guadalupe, a 2,358-square-meter property along Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Lahug, and a portion of a property in Barangay Capitol Site.

In exchange, Cebu City will give to the provincial government at least 2.5 hectares in the South Road Properties (SRP), the abattoir, the city’s septage treatment plant at the North Reclamation Area, a portion of Block 27, and the city-owned property in Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town. /rcg

