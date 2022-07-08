93-1 talks: Cebu City seeks adjusted appraisal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be seeking an updated appraisal for the 93-1 land swap deal.

Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia said he and Councilor Noel Wenceslao had met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to continue the ongoing negotiations.

The vice mayor continues to be at the forefront of the negotiations for the city government in fulfillment of one of his promises during the elections.

“Wala pa mi nakacome up pa og value. It’s not as easy. We have to agree on a unified value, kung pila gyod ng value sa usa ka lot,” said Garcia.

(We have not come up yet with a value. It’s not as easy. We have to agree on a unified value, if how much is the value of one lot.)

Right now, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the City Assessor, the Provincial Assessor, and the Zoning Board are coming up with different values that have yet to be consolidated.

Garcia said that the city was adamant to get a socialized value for the residential lots since the city planned to sell back the lots to the residents.

“It’s a difficult process. That’s where we are now, the evaluation of the properties,” said the vice mayor.

While the provincial government is already planning what to do with a lot at the South Road Properties (SRP) that is part of the 93-1, Vice Mayor Garcia said this was not yet a sealed deal.

He said that Mayor Michael Rama expressed his desire to renegotiate some of the properties involved in the land swap, which might be different to the plans of late former mayor, Edgardo Labella.

True enough, Rama said, in an interview, that the negotiations would take a fresh perspective now that he was a mayor on his own right.

“This is a fresh term. Let us see how the negotiations will go,” said Rama.

As of now, Garcia said the city government was fasttracking the appraisal of the lot values so the deal would be signed.

He did not give any promises as to when negotiations would finally end.

