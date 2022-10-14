Election of brgy, SK has been postponed many times, it should have pushed through — Lapu Vice Mayor Sitoy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Vice Mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy said he was against postpoining the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections from December 2022 to October 2023 because elections for these positions had been postponed several times already.

Sitoy said that aside from that he also believed that some barangay officials were no longer effective in their positions and should be replaced by election.

This was Sitoy’s reaction to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s signing of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 11935 on Oct. 10, 2022, which rescheduled the 2022 Barangay and SK elections to 2023.

“Personally dili unta ko uyon, pero team player man ta, so okay lang gihapon. Pero ang akoa lang unta mas maayo kung nahinayon ang barangay election kay kadaghan naman ni na-postpone,” Sitoy said.

(Personally, I am against this, but I am a team player, so it is still okay. But what I wanted is that the barangay and SK elections will push through, mainly, because this has been postponed several times already.)

“Ang atong ubang barangay officials, admittedly, naa naman gyuy angayan nga ilisan,” he added.

(Our other barangay officials, admittedly, there are those who needed to be replaced.)

Despite this, Sitoy said that he respected the decision of the President.

“Naa naman ni. Ato na lang paninguhaon nga makapili na gyud ang mga katawhan nga maayo gyud kaayo ang ilang mga opisyales sa barangay,” he said.

(It is already done. We will just do our best that the public can choose the right officials of their barangays.)

Sitoy, an ally of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, said that of the 30 barangays in the city, the majority of the barangay captains were allies of the opposition.

He said that only 14 barangay captains were their allies, while the rest were supporters of former mayor and former congresswoman Paz Radaza.

