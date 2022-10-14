CE2 Roof Kote gets 2nd win in hoops tournament of architects, engineers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Civil Engineers-2 Roof Kote (CE2) grabbed their second straight win in the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Metrosports Lahug.

This is after CE2 Roof Kote defeated Compe-Star Elastomer, 65-53, in Group A’s hardcourt action last Thursday.

The victory improved CE2 Roof Kote’s record to a 2-0 (win-loss), putting them on the top spot of Group A’s team standings, while the losing squad absorbed their first loss for a 1-1 (win-loss) slate to drop at the No. 2 spot.

Lawrence Joshua Gayotin had a spectacular game for CE2 Roof Kote after tallying a double-double performance. He scored 25 points with 12 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

Jan Rustoni Salve chipped in nine points, three boards, three assists, and three steals.

Meanwhile, Gayotin’s brother, Christopher John scored 17 points with eight rebounds, and one assist for Compe-Star Elastomer’s losing efforts. His teammate Arnel Cordero scored 10 points with nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks.

In the other Group A game, AR/DLL-Life Paints defeated the CE-1 Concretobond,51-41, to grab their second straight win.

Carlo Baltazar led the team with 16 points, while teammates Lemuel and Justin Aspacio scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Ritchie Bactol, James Cabardo, and Dexy John Suico each scored nine points for the losing squad which dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) card.

In Group B, Island Text-a-Kote remained undefeated in two games after routing AR-MC-RH ColorQuick, 83-66, with the latter absorbing their second straight loss.

Rannel Cortes, Roland Ceniza and Jaylord Maisling scored 22, 15, and 11 points, respectively.

Daune Dane Anino had 15 points for the losing squad.

/dbs