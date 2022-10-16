Dennis Trillo reached out to Jennylyn Mercado after breakup years ago: ‘Siya pa rin sa huli’

Dennis Trillo opened up on his and Jennylyn Mercado’s second chance in love, admitting that he was the first one to reach out to the actress after their breakup years ago.

The actor narrated the events leading to his reconciliation with Mercado when he guested on Nelson Canlas’ “Updated with Nelson Canlas” podcast yesterday, Oct. 14.

Trillo recalled that he got in touch with Mercado again through text messaging while he was in London for a show with his former “My Husband’s Lover” co-star Tom Rodriguez.

“Ako ‘yung nagtext… Siguro na-miss ko siya o ano,” he recounted. “Tinext ko lang na, ‘O, kumusta ka na?’ Nag-reply naman siya tapos simula no’n, nagtuloy na ulit ‘yung communication naming dalawa.”

(I texted [her]… Maybe I missed her or whatever. I just texted her, “Oh, how are you?” She replied and that was when we started communicating again.)

Trillo then expressed gratefulness over getting back together with Mercado, given that he did not imagine they would reconcile and eventually get married.

“‘Yun ‘yung nakakatuwa, na nangyari ‘yung hindi mo akalain tapos ‘di mo alam, siya pa rin talaga hanggang sa huli,” Trillo said on his relationship with Mercado. (That’s the good thing, when the unexpected happens and then you didn’t know, it’s still her until the end.)

“Pareho kami, never namin na-imagine na mangyayari ‘to sa mga buhay namin, na magkakaroon kami ng happy ending. Actually hindi pa happy ending, happy start,” he added.

(Both of us never imagined that this would happen to our lives, that we would get a happy ending. Actually, this is not a happy ending but rather a happy start.)

Trillo and Mercado became a couple in 2010, but the relationship did not work out and they got into a public breakup a year later. They then got back together in 2014.

After being in a relationship for seven years, the couple got married in an intimate civil ceremony in November last year. They then welcomed their daughter Dylan last May.

