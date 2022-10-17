Women engaged in illegal drugs becoming a trend in Lapu-Lapu — police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City police noticed that women used in illegal drug trade has slowly become a trend here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jul Muhammad Jamiri, chief of the City Intelligence Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, had this observation based on the drug operations that they had since January.

“In general, Bastag mga dagko, daghan ang babaye. Ang babaye mas conscious sa palibot. The more secure ang items. Ang babaye pod gamay ra ang involved nga musuyop unya dali ra hadlukon sa mga drug lords,” Jamiri said.

(In general, when there are large drug deals, there are many women involved. The women are more conscious of their surroundings. (And) The more secure the items are. There are also fewer women who use illegal drugs and the drug lords can easily intimidate them.)

42 kilos of shabu seized

He also noticed that the the age of the drug personalities that they usually arrested were in their late 20s and 30s and mostly did not have any jobs.

Since January 2022, Jamiri said, that they conducted series of drug operations, where they confiscated 42 kilos of suspected shabu worth almost P285.6 million. Of these, 41 kilos were from their six major buy-bust operations.

Three of these arrested individuals were men and the rest were women.

Jamiri said that these major operations stemmed from their intelligence monitoring that started from small operations.

From these small operations, they conducted deeper investigations in every drug personality that they had arrested, which led them to high-value individuals.

Sources of drugs, woman nabbed

These confiscated illegal drugs were reportedly sourced out from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These six drug operations were not from the same drug group.

However, the recent two operations that they conducted successfully, the illegal drugs were from one drug group.

Lapu-Lapu police conducted their most recent anti-illegal drug operations last Oct. 14, where they confiscated 5 kilos of suspected shabu with a market value of P34 million from a woman identified as Rosell Arda, 42, of Consolacion town.

“They were all unique to each other even though naay uban nga they belong to the same group…more on perseverance gyud para makuha nato sila, sila tanan. Idlas gyud,” Jamiri said.

(They were all unique to each other even though, there are other that belong to the same group…This was more on perseverance so that we can catch them all. They are very elusive.)

READ: Woman yields P34M ‘shabu’ in Lapu drug bust

Drug supply in city

Despite the kilos of ‘shabu’ that they had confiscated in the past months, Jamiri said that the drug supply in the city remained low.

“Diri sa Lapu-Lapu, medyo mahal ang baligya. It means nga medyo nihit ang supply. Just that, kaning mga dinagko, they are very vigilant sa ilang lakaw. They rarely stay in one place,”he added.

(Diri sa Lapu-Lapu, the price (of illegal drugs) is quite high. It means that the supply is fewer. Just that, this big transactions, they are very vigilant in the areas they will go. They rarely stay in one place.)

“Every time mo attempt silag sud sa Lapu-Lapu, makuha dayun nato sila,” Jamiri further said.

(Every time that they attempt to enter Lapu-Lapu, we can catch them.)

They also observed that these drug personalities normally rent rooms as they rarely stay in one area.

/dbs