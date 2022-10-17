SOMA of Cordova Mayor ‘Didoy’ Suan set Oct. 28

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan will give his State of the Municipal Address (SOMA) on October 28, 2022 at the Cordova Covered Court in Cordova town in Cebu.

This was confirmed by Mayor Suan during the flag-raising ceremony at the town hall on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Suan said that he will highlight during his SOMA his first 100 days as mayor of the town.

The first 100 days report of Suan was originally scheduled on Monday but it was moved to October 28 by the mayor.

“Akong gibalhin ang akong 100 days nga reporting kay ako lang iapil ang akong SOMA,” Suan said, adding that his SOMA will start at 6 p.m.

New plaza

Suan said he takes pride in accomplishing a lot in just his first 100 days in office.

“Even if we only have one hundred days to do things, but they will expect twice or thrice sa atoang mga gipangbuhat,” he said.

The mayor said that among the projects that he will prioritize during his term are the construction of a new plaza and the opening of the town’s new public market.

“Hopefully within this year or early next year atoang mapa-abli na,” he said.

Suan defeated Mary Therese ‘Teche’ Sitoy-Cho by a margin of 4,000 votes in last May’s elections. His victory ended the Sitoys’ five-decade reign in Cordova, a town located in Mactan Island in Cebu.

