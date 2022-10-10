Cebu City cops expect dent in ‘shabu’ supply after P6.7B drug haul in Tondo, Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here expect a dent in the supply of ‘shabu’ following the P6.7 billion drug haul in Tondo, Manila last Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Police said the haul has a huge effect in the region because Cebu is the ‘transshipment’ of illegal drugs going to other provinces.

“Dako kay ni syag effect. For sure, kanang gidaghanon nga almost 1,000 kilos nga shabu, for sure there will be portion of that nga intended for Cebu considering that Cebu is the transshipment sa tanang mga drugs going to other provinces,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said.

The drug haul in Tondo, Manila was tagged by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., as the largest drug haul in the country to date.

Police seized 990 kilograms of ‘shabu’ from a certain Ney Atadero, 50. Accordingly, Atadero had a police officer accomplice.

After a hot pursuit operation the next day, Sunday, Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo, an officer from the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), was also arrested with two kilos of ‘shabu’ worth P13.6 million.

In Cebu City, Parilla said that they did not monitor any of their men involved in illegal drug activities. He said that one indicator is their illegal drug accomplishments.

“So far, mao ni ang usa sa rason nganong daghan ta accomplishments kay wala nay interventions nga possible ang pulis maoy protektor,” Parilla said.

Based on their previous illegal drug operations, Parilla said that majority of these illegal drugs were sourced from Luzon.

