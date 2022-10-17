Mactan airport welcomed 3.2 million passengers for first eight months of 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The country’s second busiest gateway has already welcomed over 3 million passengers.

For the first eight months of 2022, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) accommodated around 3.2 million passengers, both for domestic and international flights, based on present data from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

It was double compared to the 1.3 million passengers registered in 2021, and ultimately signalling the return of leisure travel.

Bulk of the passenger traffic still came from domestic flights, at 2.8 million.

Meanwhile, the number of international passengers going in and out of Mactan airport continue to increase.

As of August, MCIA accommodated a total of 315,332 passengers bound for international flights

Of this number, 76,816 were recorded in August alone, and it was the highest number of international passengers that flew in and out of Mactan airport so far this year. It was also up by 13 percent compared to the 68,188 recorded last July.

Aside from passenger traffic, air traffic at MCIA continue to grow also. As of August, authorities have tallied a total of 31,182 flights, both local and international.

