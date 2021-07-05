City girl to island girl! Ellie Eigenmann Ejercito shares clips of her surfing waves in IAO

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Andi Eigenmman’s 9-year-old daughter shared a video of her riding some baby waves in Siargao over the weekend.

Although this is not something new to the family, seeing Ellie Eigenmann Ejercito riding her surfboard alone makes every parent proud.

Ellie uploaded clips of her surfing on her Instagram account, Sunday, July 4, to which her proud parents, Andi, Jake, and even her mom’s fiancè Philmar Alipayo shared on their IG stories.

In Andi’s IG story she thanked some of their friends in Siargao for capturing this moment of Ellie surfing and for also guiding her to have a safe surfing session.

In some vlogs of the Happy Islanders fam, ate Ellie is what they call her and is seen to be very quiet, smiling, and simple.

Seeing her share her surfing achievement is a big deal to her parents because she is slowly coming out of her shell and is starting to explore more while living in the beautiful paradise of Siargao with her younger siblings, Koa, and Lilo.

/dbs