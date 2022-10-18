Anomaly at SRP impounding area? Rama orders investigation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wants the city’s impounding area at the South Road Properties (SRP) to be thoroughly investigated.

Rama, after the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, October 17, 2022, directed his secretary, Atty. Collin Rosell, and special assistant, Atty. Jerone Castillo, to look into the impounding area as he suspects that an anomaly is happening there. He also ordered an inventory of all the vehicles, their parts, and other equipment stored there.

His announcement was streamed live at the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Public Information Office.

“Aron ning uban mahibawo kay wa man sila didto. Adto mo aron makakita mo pila ka mga sakyanan ang nawala diha. Pila kaha ang mga sakyanan gikuha nga unauthorized?” Rama said.

“So everything has to be, gikan sa CITOM (now Cebu City Transportation Office or CCTO) inventory sa mga sakyanan nga giimpound diha, padung sa DGS (Department of General Services) inventory list, DPS (Department of Public Service). Padung sa DPWH as they have declared it unserviceable including the tires,” the mayor added.

Sought for comment, CCTO executive director Paul Gotiong said he welcomed the move of the mayor for the inventory. He said all the vehicles inside the impounding area care of CCTO are mostly apprehended vehicles so there are records.

Some vehicles were also involved in vehicular accidents that have ongoing cases.

“What we will be doing now is to do actual inventory in order to account our records. There was actually a previous move to have those vehicles from 2014-2017 being impounded to be auctioned but it was delayed. Mao na I welcome the move of our mayor in order for it to be fast tracked,” he told CDN Digital.

Additionally, Mayor Rama stated that he wants to review a P6.2-million contract for the disposal of items deemed to be unusable or unserviceable in the impounding area, as he suspect that some vehicle parts are being stolen and sold illegally.

“I have already directed, notice of award revoked, notice of award cancelled until makita ang mga lata anang lugara nga nahimong kwarta. Gitakuban og sagbot. Declared unserviceable and sold it for P6 million. I, as your mayor, will never allow such an anomaly,” he said.

Moreover, to address the sorry state of the city’s impounding area, which he recently visited, Rama also ordered City Administrator Engr. Suzanne Ardosa to issue a memorandum directing all employees of City hall to participate in a “civic-action clean up drive,”

The clean up drive for the impounding area at SRP started on Monday, October 17, every 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Those who are physically unable to help, the mayor said, will have to present a medical certificate to the City Legal Office as proof.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CCTO ‘stepping up’ in putting order in Cebu City roads