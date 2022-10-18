Villa back as head of Cebu City health department

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has appointed Dr. Daisy Villa as head of the City Health Department.

This was confirmed by the Cebu City Public Information Office in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022.

Before Rama’s second term as mayor, Villa held the same position as officer-in-charge in 2014 and again in an interim capacity from early 2015 to early 2016.

Villa, however, stated in the same statement, that she would not take over as CHD head until she receives her appointment documents for formalities.

In the meantime, she said, she will continue to oversee the Purok System Vaccination Program (PSVP).

In order to support the realization of the Singapore-like vision, Villa stated that she would maintain the status quo at CHD through the end of the year while researching ways to make the department more effective and responsive to the urgent needs of the city.

“I am really glad to be given an opportunity to handle the city health department again. Kay I think this time at my age, it is time to build the legacy that I want to leave behind after I retire. That’s implementing the Universal Healthcare for the Cebuanos,” she said.

Villa was previously assigned to oversee health centers in Talamban and the northern mountain barangays, then back as city health officer when former mayor Edgardo Labella assumed office.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped in the operation of the New Oasis for Adaptation and a Home (NOAH), which served as a community isolation center for Cebu City south district.

She remained with the original NOAH team and pursued the PSVP when NOAH converted to become a Mega Vaccination Center in June 2021, using the same approach she had used to combat dengue a few years earlier.

After Rama was elected mayor in December last year, she launched PSVP.

It functioned independently but in conjunction with the City Vaccination Storm Rollout Program’s activities. /rcg

