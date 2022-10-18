CEC Dragons rebound, bury CIT-U Wild Kittens in Cesafi basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons logged their first win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school hoop wars by routing the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wild Kittens, 79-63, on Tuesday evening Oct. 18, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a fitting comeback for the Dragons who opened their campaign with a loss against newcomer, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy Trailblazers, 55-60, on Oct. 15.

Crafty guard Lybron James Lamo led the Dragons with his 18-point outing, while Caelan Mack and Lyle Roa scored 11 points, apiece.

The Wild Kittens’ Vince Mananquil spoiled his 26-point performance, while Laurence Mangubat was limited to 10 after sitting down most of the second half due to an apparent injury.

During the game, the Dragons and Wild Kittens were evenly matched after the first half with the former leading, 36-32.

However, in the third period, the Dragons built a 10-point lead, 44-34, which eventually ballooned to a 20-point cushion, 59-39, with 1:30 left in the period.

The Wild Kittens crawled back with a blistering, 23-6 run, capitalizing on the Dragons’ turnovers and forced shots. They eventually cut the deficit to two, 63-65, with 4:24 remaining in the final period.

However, the Dragons spewed fire in the final three minutes with a 12-0 run including Lamo’s four points from the charity stripe and a jumper.

The Dragons then built a 13-point lead, 77-63, with a minute left and hung on until the final buzzer. /rcg

