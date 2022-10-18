4 Mandaue schools can’t implement full face-to-face classes, ask for blended learning instead

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least four schools here have requested to continue implementing blended learning because of a shortage of classrooms.

The four schools are the National High Schools of barangays Paknaan, Pagsabungan, Canduman, and Tipolo.

Lawyer Marinel Oro, spokesperson of the Department of Education in Mandaue City, said that the schools sent the exemption letter to their office last week which they forwarded to the DepEd regional office on Monday, October 17.

DepEd order no. 44 released on October 17, states that public schools nationwide must conduct five-day, face-to-face classes starting November 2 except for schools authorized by the regional director, those whose classes were canceled due to disasters, and those using alternate delivery means.

Oro said that some of the rooms of the four schools were damaged by super typhoon Odette and other disasters and remained unrepaired until now.

Just like the Tipolo National High School wherein one of their buildings was destroyed by a fire in June 2019.

Tipolo National High School Principal Emily Binggas, said that it would be very difficult for them to implement full in-person classes because they only have nine functional classrooms for 900 students.

She said they can only implement blended learning or a combination of limited face-to-face classes and distance learning.

The building that was razed by the fire had six classrooms.

Binggas said that they already requested the city to demolish the structure through the letter sent to the DepEd division office including the possible construction of the building.

Oro said that other schools in the city are already prepared for full face-to-face classes and that there were no major changes and adjustments as they already conducted limited in-person classes since the opening of classes last August 22 for public schools.

Oro said some of the schools’ classrooms that were damaged by super typhoon Odette, were yet to be repaired. She said though that the city government is rehabilitating the schools.

However, Oro said they can still conduct five-day face-to-face classes because they have sufficient classrooms and will still be implementing the morning and afternoon shifts.

Mandaue has 45 public schools and around 50 private schools. /rcg

ALSO READ:

DepEd-7 halts repair of typhoon-damaged rooms due to election ban on gov’t purchases

EOC: Classrooms used as brgy isolation centers turned over to DepEd