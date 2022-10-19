Marie France Group of Companies celebrates Facial Care Centre’s 40th year

The Marie France Group of Companies, the country’s pioneer and leading provider of advanced, innovative, and non-invasive slimming, skincare, and hair care solutions, celebrates Facial Care Centre’s 40th year, 33 of which they have served locally.

Cebu has always been a major part of the company’s legacy, current breakthroughs, and future developments across its Marie France, Facial Care Centre, and Svenson brands. Their local operation is a testament to their brand promise to always combine transformative experiences and technological advancement with exceptional, personalized service to achieve real and holistic results. Along with their array of safe and trusted treatments, they bring the latest and groundbreaking technologies such as EvolveX, a total body remodeling system that is a Marie France exclusive in the Philippines.

In celebration, local personalities experienced a variety of their treatments culminating in a thanksgiving dinner at the Pig & Palm where guests enjoyed a select dinner menu along with generous product giveaways. Facial Care Centre’s Dr. Shyla Valdez and Marie France’s Dr. Regie Layug presented their latest treatments and other exciting offers. Joined by CEO and Marie France Group President George Siy, Managing Director Jackie Siy-Share, and Division Head for Operations Bea Echon, Thermage FLX treatments, EvolveX packages, and Svenson Scalp corrective packages were raffled off to cap the evening.

Marie France, an industry leader in non-invasive slimming and body-shaping treatments takes pride in its holistic and comprehensive approach, combining state-of-the-art technology with the expertise of in-house medical doctors, nutritionists, consultants, and therapists. This produces specialized weight-loss programs which are safer, healthier, and more effective. Their highly-sophisticated treatments include their Fat Mobilization System (FMS Elite), Thermo Magnetic Pulse, Tripollar, Endermologie+, the revolutionary Tesla Body Former, and the all-new EvolveX, among others.

Svenson is the country’s hair loss and scalp authority. Since it was established in the country in 1981, it has pioneered technologically advanced hair loss solutions in the market currently saturated with over-the-counter products. It stays true to its mantra of Tried, Tested, and Trusted as it continues to be the leader in scalp care, hair re-growth, and hair replacement treatments. Its multitude of treatments includes Scalp Corrective, Hair Stimulants, and recent breakthroughs like BioScalp and PRF (Platelet Rich Fibrin) treatment.

Now in its 40th year, Facial Care Centre remains to be the premium choice for non-invasive and non-surgical skin treatments. Its team of dermatologists, skin consultants, and therapists work together to bring you the best in skincare technology to let you achieve your specific skin goals: from acne clearing and laser hair removal to anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, and even facial recontouring procedures. Its array of services ranges from its signature Honey Almond and Repechage 4-Layer Facials, the premium Oxygen Cell Renewal Therapy, the ultra-popular LaserLight, and advanced treatments like UltraV, Sublime Star, and Thermage FLX.









Marie France, Facial Care Centre, and Svenson are all located on the 8th Floor of the 2Quad Building, Cardinal Rosales Avenue, Cebu Business Park, Cebu City. Book a free consultation through 0322337637 (Marie France), 0322337631 (Facial Care Centre), and 0322340853 (Svenson).