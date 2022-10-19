Consolacion police ready for fiesta celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Consolacion Municipal Police Station is all set for the town’s fiesta celebration on October 29, 2022, in honor of its patron saint, San Narciso (Saint Narcissus).

Municipal Police Station Chef Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Colipano said that a plan is already in place to ensure a safe and orderly fiesta celebration.

Colipano said they deployed police personnel to the places where the activities will be conducted, especially for the sports activities of the 11th Mayor Teresa Alegado Cup.

The station chief said that additional personnel of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Police Mobile Force Company and K9 from the Cebu Provincial Police Office will be augmented in the town’s strategic areas.

He also asked for assistance from the village watchmen in the town’s different barangays and have already talked with the force multipliers to help them in imposing peace and order, especially during the day of the fiesta on October 29, which falls on a Saturday.

They have also set up Police Assistance Centers in six strategic areas, including Consolacion Public Market and San Narciso Parish, among others.

Colipano will meet with Mayor Teresa Alegado and Facundo “Dodong” Lecionnes of the Consolacion Traffic Enforcement and Special Service (CTESS) to finalize the plan regarding motorists or those who will bring their vehicles during the town’s fiesta, especially since more people are expected to come because the restrictions against COVID-19 have been eased.

Colipano urged the public to follow the rules that will be imposed for an orderly and peaceful fiesta. He also encourages the public to call the Police Hotline numbers 09985986391 and 3496543 if they see suspicious individuals.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Contingents sign up for ‘One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023’