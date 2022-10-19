3 most wanted individuals now in jail, says PRO-7

MANILA, Philippines—Three most wanted individuals in the city and provincial levels have been put to jail.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) confirmed that they have arrested two of Cebu’s most wanted people in Cebu while another surrendered to authorities last Monday, October 17, 2022.

In a press statement, PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba identified them as Edilberto Francisco, Emma Anglit, and Agustin Sumayang.

All suspects are residents of Cebu.

Alba said both Francisco and Sumayang were arrested last Monday while Anglit voluntarily surrendered before police in Tuburan town in northern Cebu, also on Monday.

Police tagged Francisco as the No.3 Most Wanted Person in Lapu-Lapu City. The 46-year-old from Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City had an arrest warrant for four counts of lasciviousness.

He was arrested in Barangay Mactan by officers from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s Investigation and Detection Management Unit and Station 2.

Presiding Judge Jose Alfonso Gom-os of Branch 5 of Lapu-Lapu City’s Family Court issued his arrest warrant, and recommended bail at P800,000.

On the same day of Francisco’s arrest, police from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Mandaue City Field Unit, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Cebu Police Provincial Office, City Mobile Force Company, Cebu City Police Office, and Regional Intelligence Unit conducted a joint operation for the arrest of Sumayang in the neighboring Mandaue City.

Sumayang had a standing arrest warrant for rape, making him the Top 2 Most Wanted Individual in the Provincial Level, Alba said.

His warrant was signed by Presiding Judge Maria Dee Seares from Branch 6 of Mandaue City’s Family Court.

No bail was recommended.

Meanwhile, up north, Anglit, accused for violating the Theft and the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, surrendered before police in Tuburan.

According to PRO-7, Anglit is listed as the No. 1 Most Wanted in the Regional Highway Patrol Unit in the provincial level.

Alba welcomed the recent arrests made against some of Central Visayas’ most wanted individuals.

“The arrest of most wanted persons in the region is another notable achievement of PRO-7 against wanted persons,” said Alba.

He also stressed the importance of a community’s cooperation in bringing criminals behind bars.

“There is a lot of work that still needs to be done. The good news is, as I took the role, my strategic framework, the 4Cs will be our guide with the full support of the community and other agencies in apprehending wanted criminals in the region and bringing them all to folds of justice,” Alba added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Community’s help cited in arrest of 2 wanted persons, surrender of another one in CV