Batch 2014, Batch 2011 extend respective finals series to deciding Game 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 and the Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 forced a do-or-die Game 3 in their respective finals series by winning Game 2 of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 on Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2014 edged Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012, 71-69, in Division C.

Batch 2011 also tied the series against Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003, in another thrilling game, 83-82, in Division B.

Batch 2014 and Batch 2011’s victories forced each of their division finals series to do-or-die affairs. Games 3 are slated on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the same venue.

Batch 2014’s Zach Huang who is also one of the country’s top 3×3 basketball players had a double-double game of 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead his team to victory.

Popoy Navarro chipped in 14 markers while Gio Laguyo tallied 10 points.

Batch 2012’s Rev-Rev Diputado scored 17 points, while Dave Yu and Maverick Suarez each had 15 points in their losing effort.

On the other hand, Batch 2011’s Bradley Bacaltos and Bernard Chioson scored 24 and 23 points, respectively to power their team to the series-tying victory.

Teammate Franz Pacheco added 14 markers.

Batch 2003’s Moncrief Rogado and Daryle Tan both scored 23 points but failed to seal the finals series on Tuesday evening.

Ervin Adrian Lopena also had a 20-point outing in Batch 2003’s losing efforts.

Meanwhile, Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 marches into Division A’s finals after routing Dynacast-Batch 2001, 60-45, in Game 3 of their Best-of-Three Division A semifinals series also on Tuesday evening.

Batch 2000 will face Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 in the Division A Best-of-Three Finals series on October 23, 2022.

Sergs Al Gobui led Batch 2000 with his 16-point outing, while teammate John Michael Chik added 10.

Jason Arquisola was the lone double-digit scorer for Batch 2002 with 10 points. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 sweeps elims round

Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 makes semis